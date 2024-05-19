Mika de la Cruz weds Nash Aguas in intimate Tagaytay wedding

Former child stars Mika Dela Cruz and Nash Aguas tied the knot last Saturday, 18 May.

Dela Cruz donned a white serpentina gown made by fashion designer Julianne Syjuco. Aguas wore an elegant cream white suit by Paulo Lazaro.

Photographs, as well as behind-the-scenes videos of the wedding ceremony, were uploaded on the Instagram accounts of the couple.

Dela Cruz happily shared photos of her as she walked down the aisle.

“Walking towards my God-sent, my Love, and my forever. #NASHakanyanasiMIKA,” the bride wrote in her caption. She also thanked planners and the staff who worked to make the ceremony successful.

Among those who congratulated the newlyweds were their friends from the entertainment industry.

“Omg Mikaaaa I know you’ve been waiting for this day. I’m so so so happy for you and Nash!!! You deserve all the love and happiness. Congratulations, beautiful couple!” actress Gabbi Garcia said.

Sharlene San Pedro, who acted in Goin Bulilit and Luv U with the two, expressed her happiness for the newlyweds.

“Congrats, guys!” the comedy series alum said, ending her comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

Aguas confirmed his relationship with Dela Cruz in a press conference in 2018.