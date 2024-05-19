Manila tells parents of underaged PWDs: Register them

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna on Sunday urged parents and guardians of underaged persons with disability (PWDs) to have them registered with the barangays.

According to Lacuna, registered parents of underaged PWDs are entitled to the monthly monetary aid being given by the city government through its social amelioration program.

She noted that the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) will already begin the inclusion of minors who have already registered with their barangays in the payout that will be done next month, along with solo parents.

Lacuna said the concerned minors will receive P500 in monthly allowance from the city government of Manila.

Ordinance 8991 which was passed last September, amended Ordinances 8565 and 8756 that granted the same allowance only to adult PWDs apart from seniors and solo parents residing in Manila.

Under the amendment, all PWDs aged 59 and below will be entitled to P500 monthly if they have been residing in the city for the last six months.

Their names must appear on the list of PWDs compiled by the MDSW.

They must also be registered voters of Manila, except for minors whose parents or legal guardians must, however, be registered as voters in the city.

Presently, the city government provides monthly financial aid to senior citizens, PWDs, solo parents, Grade 12 students, and students from the two city-run schools, namely Pamantasan ng Maynila and Universidad de Manila.