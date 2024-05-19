Kim Soo-hyun’s ‘Eyes On You’ Tour comes to Manila

Korean superstar Kim Soo-hyun has announced his much-awaited and first-ever Asia tour, Eyes on You, which will include a stop in Manila on 29 June at the Araneta Coliseum. The show will feature special songs that will be performed by the well-loved actor for his Filipino fans.

Kim Soo-hyun recently garnered a lot of attention from fans and non-fans alike from the success of his K-drama, Queen of Tears, which has now become the highest-rated tvN series surpassing Crash Landing On You. Kim Soo-hyun also became a top Hallyu star as he gained success with the fantasy series My Love from the Star, the television drama Moon Embracing the Sun (which earned him the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actor), the variety drama The Producers (which earned him three Daesang awards), and the romantic comedy It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

Tickets to the 2024 Kim Soo Hyun Asia Tour <EYES ON YOU> in Manila is available via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide.