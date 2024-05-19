JUNGEE MARCELO DROPS NEW ALBUM ‘ANNIVERSERIES’

Renowned songwriter and producer Jungee Marcelo has released a reimagined version of “Kung Saan Ka Masaya” featuring Sponge Cola as the first single of his upcoming album Anniverseries.

The pop-rock track was composed by Jungee and produced by Sponge Cola and Joey Santos of Love One Another Sound Production. It was first recorded by Yeng Constantino in 2012 and Daniel Padilla in 2013.

“Giving God the full control doon sa gusto mong mangyari sa buhay mo. Kung saan masaya si Lord placing you, doon ka. Kailangan ng pop-rock feel ‘yung song na ito kaya naisip ko perfect dito ang Sponge Cola. Noong kinausap ko si Yael, game din siya agad na i-reimagine ‘yung song (Giving God full control of your life. Where He is happy placing you, that is where you should be. This song must have a pop-rock feel, it was then that I thought it would be perfect for Sponge Cola. I spoke with Yael, and he was game to do a re-imagine of the song),” Jungee said.

“Kung Saan Ka Masaya” is one of the tracks from his upcoming album under Star Music, which will feature a collection of his reimagined hits to be performed by various OPM artists such as Sunkissed Lola, Ben&Ben, and more. He said the project is inspired by a lot of anniversaries and milestones in his life.

“I always love coining words, putting two words together. So I figured I’m celebrating a lot of anniversaries, anniversary of songs like ‘Hataw Na’ and ‘Sa Yaweh ang Sayaw,’ which I wrote for Gary V is celebrating 30 years, ‘Nasa Iyo Na Ang Lahat’ is celebrating almost 15 years. Most of these songs are anniversaries of my life and I thought it’s like a series of anniversaries and then put them together in Anniverseries,” Jungee shared.

He launched the album during his 60th birthday concert also called Anniverseries held last 9 May at the Greenhills Christian Fellowship auditorium.

As a veteran songwriter, Jungee has composed numerous hits such as Zia Quizon’s “Ako Na Lang,” Gary Valenciano’s “Hataw Na” and “Sa Yaweh Ang Sayaw,” KZ Tandingan’s “Labo,” Daniel Padilla’s “Nasa Iyo Na Ang Lahat,” Darren Espanto’s “Alam,” Kyla & Reese Lansangan’s “Salbabida,” Morissette Amon’s “Diamante,” Kris Lawrence and Kyla’s “Monumento,” Marion Aunor and Janella Salvador’s “Pumapag-ibig,” Jolina Magdangal’s “Super Pinoy,” Sitti Navarro and Julianne Tarroja’s “Pansamantagal,” and Sarah Geronimo’s “Bida.”

He has also won in songwriting festivals locally such as the Metropop, Himig Handog, PhilPop, and internationally such as the Asia Songfest, Shanghai Songfest, and Musika Manila International Songfest. Jungee also garnered multiple recognitions from the Awit Awards and Katha Awards in major categories such as song of the year, producer of the year, and record of the year. He was also awarded the Office of the President DepEd Gawad Liriko for advocacy in the Filipino songwriting craftsmanship.