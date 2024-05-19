JANELLE TEE REVEALS WISH TO WORK WITH COCO MARTIN

All smiles and ready for Japan, ex-beauty queen turned actress Janelle Tee is beaming with pride as her movie Malditas in Maldives co-starring Arci Munoz and Kiray makes it to the 2024 Jinseo Arigato International Film Festival happening in Nagoya, Japan on 25 to 26 May.

“Excited ako kasi first international film festival ko ito tapos nag-shoot kami sa Maldives like the whole film doon namin kinunan kasama ko si Arci Muñoz and Kiray with our director Niel de Mesa and the production team. Nakakatuwa na napili ang pelikula namin to represent our country sa Nagoya, Japan (We are excited because our movie Malditas in Maldives will be part of the Jinseo Arigato International Film Festival, my co-stars are Arcy Munoz and Kiray. We are happy to represent our country in Japan),” Janelle said.

Before Malditas in Maldives, Janelle starred in erotic films under the streaming platform of VivaMax. The actress admits that she wanted new challenges in her career and the right project came along.

“Hindi ko akalain na gusto ko na mag-graduate sa sexy image tapos dumating ito sobrang granting ni Lord, I think first time din na magkakaroon ng ganitong festival sa Nagoya (The timing is perfect. Just when I prayed for new challenges in my career and then this movie came along),” she added.

In the movie, Janelle revealed that there are scenes that challenged her capability as an actress.

“Vloggers kami dito. Kaming tatlo nila Arci. Ang role ko dito parang alalay nandoon pa rin ang two piece scenes dahil nasa Maldives kami pero malayo sa usual sexy movies at nakaka-challenge na gawin (My role is a vlogger who is always the helper of another character but I have scenes here that challenge my acting skills),” she revealed.

Her ultimate dream is to co-star in an action project with no less than Coco Martin as her leading man.

“Gusto ko gumawa ng action project parang gusto ko maka-work si Coco Martin kahit ako lang ang mag-aabot ng baril niya sa eksena okay na okay na ‘yun (I want to make an action project with Coco Martin — even a bit role of a person giving Coco his gun will do) (laughs),” she said.

Janelle is thankful for all the blessings that are happening in her career and prays for good and bigger projects in the future.

And just like every girl with simple dreams, Janelle said that there was an “awkward stage” in her life where she felt she did not fit in any circle.

“Growing up payat ako naka-glasses and braces. Ako lagi ang last sa pila sa school matangkad kasi. Tapos, mga naging crush ko mas maliit sa akin parang that time hindi ko na appreciate ‘yung height ko sabi ko sa sarili ko sana hindi na lang ako matangkad (There was a time when I was thin, wearing braces and glasses and all my crushes were shorter than me. It was then that I didn’t appreciate my height),” she said.

