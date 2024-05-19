Photos

INDIAN NAVY WARSHIPS DOCK IN MANILA

The Indian Navy's three warships—a guided missile destroyer, an ASW corvette, and a fleet tanker—are in Manila for a four-day port of call and goodwill visit. Rear Admiral Rajesh Dhankhar, head of mission Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF), expressed that the Philippines and India share common interests, particularly in maintaining peace and order in the Indo-Pacific region. Also, both Navy counterparts share strong bonds of friendship, and both have endeavored to participate in maritime partnership exercises (MPX) at every available opportunity. During their stay, the Indian and Philippine Navies will engage in a wide range of professional interactions, including subject matter expert exchange sessions, sports fixtures, cross-deck and cultural visits, and collaborative community outreach programs. Also, their warships will participate in an MPX at sea with ships of the Philippine Navy. The Indian warships are currently docked at Manila's Pier 15 after arriving on Sunday, 19 May 2024. | via King Rodriguez