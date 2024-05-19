Humans turn to zombies in this apocalyptic movie

Love and determination are put to the test in the movie, based on the hit horror-television series co-produced by Nippon TV and Hulu Japan, Love You As The World Ends.

The film centers around a group of survivors as they try to stay alive during an apocalyptic zombie outbreak, and maybe even find a cure. Directed by Shintaro Sugawara, who also directed the original series that topped the Hulu charts for two consecutive years.

Love You As The World Ends follows the journey of survivor Hibiki Mimiya, who had to go through the ordeal of losing his partner Kurumi Ogasawara in the series. Along with a group of men also searching for their loved ones, Hibiki is hellbent on rescuing the only person he has left, his daughter Mirai. Mirai was kidnapped and brought to Utopia, a refuge from the zombies they call Golems. Once a beacon of hope, it’s now dilapidated with the group of researchers working on a cure huddled at the top, away from the masses.

Determined lead Takeuchi Hibiki is played by Takeuchi Ryoma, who is most known for his role as the main character in the Kamen Rider Drive series, Shinnosuke Tomari. Hibiki has infiltrated Utopia and is in search of his daughter Mirai, who was captured as a potential key to create a vaccine against turning into a Golem.

Along with Hibiki, a group of men fighting for their causes form a reluctant truce to get to the top of Utopia. Among them is Shibasaki Yamato, played by Takahashi Fumiya, who voices Aruto Hiden in Kamen Rider Zero-One. Yamato is determined to reach the love of his life, Hatori Aoi, whose fate up high at the top of the Utopia remains unknown to him.

Watch to see if fate would reunite them with their loved ones as Love You As The World Ends opens in Philippine cinemas on 12 June, an Encore Films film distributed by Warner Bros.