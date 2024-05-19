Feria Law: A hundred years and counting

The old accessible Feria residence was one of my cherished college country clubs while I attended De La Salle College — not a university then — in the early 1960s.

The ever-gracious mom was Concepcion Arguelles-Feria, my dear Tita Chit — the epitome of hospitality who welcomed her children’s friends con mucho cariño y amor. The patriarch meanwhile, Jose Yusay Feria, whom I did not dare to call Tito Joe, was utterly dedicated to his vocation at the law office, and his passionate devotion for education. I would seldom catch a glimpse of the genuine gentleman of the old world. More so when he was appointed to the highest court of the land.

Suffice it to say, the love and care went on after school days and in recent years, where on most Sundays, I would have lunch with the entire clan.

Fast forward to today, I received an invitation of understated elegance that simply stated: “Feria Law: A Century of Dedicated Service and Legal Excellence.”