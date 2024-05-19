Feria Law: A hundred years and counting

The old accessible Feria residence was one of my cherished college country clubs while I attended De La Salle College — not a university then — in the early 1960s.
The ever-gracious mom was Concepcion Arguelles-Feria, my dear Tita Chit — the epitome of hospitality who welcomed her children’s friends con mucho cariño y amor. The patriarch meanwhile, Jose Yusay Feria, whom I did not dare to call Tito Joe, was utterly dedicated to his vocation at the law office, and his passionate devotion for education. I would seldom catch a glimpse of the genuine gentleman of the old world. More so when he was appointed to the highest court of the land.
Suffice it to say, the love and care went on after school days and in recent years, where on most Sundays, I would have lunch with the entire clan.
Fast forward to today, I received an invitation of understated elegance that simply stated: “Feria Law: A Century of Dedicated Service and Legal Excellence.”
Silently, surprised, more of shocked, I exclaimed, “What? A hundred years? Where did all the time go?!” I was always more than aware of their existence — updated with their name evolutions — for I have tapped their valuable services and attended their celebrations, both personal and official. But then again, I was still in total disbelief. Don’t tell me I’m that old!
Held at the Grand Ballroom of the Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, the well-attended affair had a showcase of their early days and milestones, plus testimonies of loyal clients.
The founding fathers included Justice Felicisimo Feria, who served as the Acting Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, and Gabriel La’O, who was the dean of the University of Santo Tomas College of Law and was a key figure in several landmark cases in Philippine history. They were later joined by Justice Jose Yusay Feria, who followed his father’s footsteps as the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.
As I obtained a copy of their commemorative centennial book, I soon learned that through the years, they have likewise teamed up with sterling individuals, such as former President Diosdado Macapagal, Former Justice of the Court of Appeals and Commissioner of the Constitutional Commission Jose Colayco, Supreme Court Code Commission member Luis Feria, former senator and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Raul Manglapus, and Associate Justice of the Court of Appeals Gabriel T. Robeniol.
In his welcoming speech, name partner Ronald Mark S. Daos had this to say: “One hundred years ago, a vision was born. A vision that sought to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and integrity. Today, we celebrate the realization of this vision and the profound impact Feria Law Office has had on the legal landscape.”
Tributes were bestowed upon their senior partner, Jose A. Feria Jr. with a lifetime achievement award, as he built the foundation of the firm’s longest-lasting client relationships.
There was likewise a turnover from fellow partner Michael Tantoco, a 36-year veteran who tirelessly mentored the next generation, to Michelle Carisse Suarez-Balois, the firm’s first female managing partner.
Another key player is Bernard O. Abad, a partner who is a member of the dispute resolution and litigation team — his favorite type of case. He joined, as Feria Law was “family-oriented.”
As a storied law office, the associates likewise honored its “Of Counsels” — not a partner, associate, or shareholder, but with a continuing relationship with the firm — Ruben O. Fruto and Antonio V. Viray, who have set laudable examples for the entire legal community.
To cap off the evening, eight personnel were bestowed with loyalty awards, with rendered services ranging between 11 and 33 years, who all have been supported by the organization’s commitment to treat everyone as family.
From the founding fathers being kindred spirits just after World War II, they shared the dream of a system which favored the common Filipino over the ambitions of the powerful. Today, this vision has become the lasting legacy of Feria Law.