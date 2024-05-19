DND steps into war against hoarders

A fair warning was issued yesterday against hoarders and price manipulators preying on consumers as Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said the government will strike hard against them.

Teodoro said the alert against unscrupulous traders is being issued as the country transitions to the La Niña weather phenomenon.

Teodoro who heads the Presidential Task Force on El Niño, warned of an intensified crackdown against price manipulators and hoarders of prime commodities.

He said the Department of National Defense (DND) is ready to support the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Agriculture price monitoring efforts “to protect consumers from profiteering amid the weather phenomenon.”

“Rest assured we are here ready to assist them,” he added.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is under the wings of the DND.

Hoarders nipped in bud

Teodoro underscored that curbing price manipulation and holding hoarders accountable will be among the priorities in the government response when the severe downpour comes.

“Access to affordable basic commodities such as rice is exceptionally crucial to millions of Filipino consumers. Any sudden fluctuation in the price of rice resonates in the daily lives of Filipinos,” he said.

Teodoro earlier directed the Task Force El Niño to begin preparations for the onset of the La Niña phenomenon next month.

Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order 53, which directs the government to streamline, reactivate, and reconstitute the old El Niño task forces under EO 16 (s. 2001) and Memorandum Order 38 (s. 2019), Teodoro was appointed chairperson of the task force, with Science and Technology Secretary Renato U. Solidum designated as co-chairperson.

Signed on 19 January, President Marcos’ executive order directs the task force to develop a comprehensive disaster preparedness and rehabilitation plan for El Niño and La Niña to provide “systematic, holistic, and results-driven interventions” to help the public cope and minimize their devastating effects.

The President also designated Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, Agriculture Secretary Francis Tiu Laurel Jr., Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, and National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan as task force members.