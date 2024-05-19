Consumer group wants probe on alleged unfair grocery chain practice

Advocacy group Malayang Konsyumer is asking the Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to look into the mounting concerns of consumers over allegedly unfair practices of the DALI Everyday Grocery.

In a letter to DTI, a copy of which was received by the trade agency on Thursday, the group said their continuous monitoring and research, along with feedback from social media, have found an increase in consumer grievances related to the grocery chain.

“We hope that the numerous calls and complaints from our fellow consumers will swiftly reach the relevant authorities and prompt necessary actions to address these issues,” the group said.

As these issues continue to surface, the advocacy group urges DALI Everyday Grocery to respond to these concerns transparently and rectify the problems to ensure the trust and safety of their consumers.

The complaints include inaccurate weight and pricing and incorrect item invoicing.

Based on investigations conducted by the group, discrepancies have been reported regarding the accuracy of weight and pricing of chicken sold at DALI Everyday Grocery.

Several allegations have surfaced, suggesting that ice is being intentionally added to the chicken to artificially inflate its weight to one kilogram.

Furthermore, instances have been observed where items not purchased by consumers were still listed and charged on their receipts. These observations were documented through extensive research, collaborative efforts with other consumer groups, and diligent monitoring of social media platforms.

DALI, a pioneering company in the country, has adopted a business model by focusing on hard discount retailing.

Instead of establishing stores in premium commercial centers located in cities, DALI has strategically positioned its stores in rural and peri-urban communities, catering to the daily household needs of these regions.

The company's stores offer a limited assortment of food and non-food products, ensuring a cost-effective and convenient shopping experience for consumers.