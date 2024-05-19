Centenarians are waiting

Dear Editor,

A wrong decision is next only to inaction as the worst thing any mortal human can do. “... Behold, today is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2)

My 101-year-old beloved mother contracted pneumonia last Saturday night. I went to the hospital the following day (Mother’s Day) to check on her condition, pray for her and greet her “Happy Mother’s Day” with a bouquet of her favorite pink roses. But I couldn’t talk to her because “she was always asleep from the time her oxygen level went down from normal three days ago,” her caregiver reported.

By the way, my mother was a dressmaker at Mila’s Dress Shop most of her strong, vibrant years. She wasn’t only an excellent, in-demand dressmaker/designer in our community, but more importantly she was a faithful, very supportive wife to a war veteran hero and a former government auditor, my father, who passed away in 2001 — besides being an “uliran” or a great and sacrificing mother to all of us five siblings.

Aling Mila, as she was fondly called in the neighborhood, was very happy when I broke the news to her on her 101st birthday last February that the government had a promised reward/gift of P1 million for her for having reached that age. She has been looking forward to the fulfilment of that promise since then.

On 8 May 2023, Congress announced on its website: “With an overwhelming 257 votes, the chamber approved House Bill No. 7535 which grants P1 million to Filipinos who reach 100 years old or centenarians, whether living here or abroad, and P25,000 to Filipinos who reach the age of 80 and 85 (octogenarians), and 90 and 95 (nonagenarians). All of them will also receive a letter of felicitation from the President of the Philippines.”

But what has happened to that approved bill, one year hence? My mom can’t speak audibly anymore, but she can open her mouth to say what she wants to say.

Two weeks ago when I again mentioned to her the P1 million government gift to cheer her up, she responded, gesturing with her lips (as I read it), “Ano ba ang hinihintay nila?” (What is the government waiting for?)

Reni M. Valenzuela

renivalenzuelaletters@yahoo.com