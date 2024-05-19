CCC commissioner underscores empowering women

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) emphasized the critical role of women in addressing climate change and advocating for gender equality in ecological governance at the recent Advancing Women’s and Girls’ Climate Action through Rule of Law Multi-stakeholder Conference.

CCC Commissioner Rachel Anne S. Herrera underscored the importance of empowering women as leaders in climate action and ensuring their full participation in decision-making processes.

“As representatives of government, institutions, and sectors, we must ensure that women climate advocates are not only represented but empowered to lead the charge in climate action,” she emphasized. “Climate justice and the rights of women and girls are intertwined, and it is imperative that we address the gender disparities exacerbated by climate change.”

Acknowledging the disproportionate impact of climate disasters on women, Herrera stressed the need to amplify women’s voices in climate discourse. She emphasized the importance of communication in spreading awareness about the intersectionality of gender and climate issues, advocating for policies that eliminate barriers to women’s access to resources and representation.

“The CCC recognizes that women are agents of change, capable of managing resources and driving community resilience,” Herrera stated. “Empowering women and strengthening legal frameworks that address their needs are vital steps towards achieving climate justice and gender equality.”

By engaging with various stakeholders, including women and girls, the CCC endeavors to create a more inclusive and effective approach to tackling environmental challenges.

“We recognize the key role of women in transformative climate action, and as object and instrument of policy, the CCC is committed to promote gender mainstreaming in all aspects of our work,” said CCC vice chairperson and executive director Robert E.A. Borje.

The CCC has partnered with the International Development Law Organization to host the three-day conference in Mandaue City from 7 to 9 May. Co-organized by the Philippine Commission on Women, Philippine Earth Justice Center, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the event underscores the urgency of collective action in addressing the intertwined challenges of gender inequality and climate change.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh delivered the keynote address on the opening day, emphasizing the indispensable contribution of women and girls to the preservation of our planet.