Carlos out as Wescom chief

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, who allegedly agreed to a “new model” arrangement with China for managing operations and de-escalating tensions at Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, has been removed as the chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Western Command.

During his visit to Pag-asa Island on 16 May, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. confirmed that Carlos has been officially replaced by Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres Jr. but did not elaborate on the reasons for relieving the former Wescom chief.

“That’s an administrative decision of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. There’s a leadership change not only here but in other commands in several provinces as well,” Teodoro told the reporters.

He did not say if Carlos would be given a new assignment amid the developments in the military’s organizational structure.

In a letter from Malacañang, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the Department of National Defense’s endorsement letter for the designation of Torres as Wescom Commander, “in accordance with the recommendation of the AFP Chief of Staff and AFP Board of Generals,” effective 10 May.

Torres earlier assumed the position as acting Wescom chief on 6 May after the AFP confirmed that Carlos went on leave since 3 May “for personal reasons”.

The AFP previously denied any relation between Carlos’ leave of absence and the supposed “new model” arrangement.

Meanwhile, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, the military’s Public Affairs chief, told DAILY TRIBUNE on Saturday that the designation of Torres “is an administrative decision of the AFP” as they offered full support to the new Wescom chief.

He said the movement is part of the “ongoing changes in leadership and key positions within the military which is necessary for the institution to adapt to evolving security environment and effectively address emerging challenges.”

“Wescom’s critical role requires a full-time leader that has more years in service in order to provide continuity and strategic direction,” Trinidad said.

“We offer our full support to Rear Admiral Torres and we are confident in his ability to lead with distinction,” he added.

The Wescom headquarters situated in Puerto Princesa, Palawan is in charge of defending and protecting the Philippines’ western seaboard, including the disputed WPS.

Last month, the Chinese government said the Philippines, through the AFP’s Wescom, had agreed to a “new model” arrangement and “internal understanding” for addressing territorial disputes at the Ayungin shoal.

The Chinese diplomat said the two arrangements are “completely different” from the previous “gentleman’s agreement” between former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On May 4, an official from the Chinese Embassy in Manila claimed to have a recorded phone conversation between Carlos and a Chinese diplomat, supposedly proving that a “new model” arrangement was made.

On 8 May, a local newspaper published a transcript of the alleged recording, mentioning Teodoro and National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, who have also agreed to the two supposed arrangements.

Año, Teodoro, and the AFP have all denied China’s allegations.

DAILY TRIBUNE repeatedly tried to reach out to Carlos for comments on the issue, but he has not yet replied.

The Philippine officials recognized the ongoing battle of messaging on WPS disputes.

Teodoro earlier criticized China for confusing the public to justify its vast claims over the South China Sea, which does not adhere to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“The narrative that unnamed or unidentified Chinese officials are propagating is another crude attempt to advance a falsehood,” he said.