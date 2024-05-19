Carabaos as an attraction

The Kalabaw Festival of Pulilan, Bulacan is a vibrant and culturally rich celebration held annually in mid-May to honor San Isidro Labrador, the patron saint of farmers.

This festival is a testament to the agricultural heritage of Pulilan, where carabaos (water buffaloes) are integral to farming life. Tourists flock to this unique event to witness the deep-rooted traditions and the spectacular sight of carabaos taking center stage.

The festival’s highlight is the parade of decorated carabaos, where these gentle giants are adorned with colorful paint, garlands and costumes.

The carabaos, showcasing their strength and grace, are made to kneel in front of the San Isidro Labrador Parish Church as a sign of reverence and gratitude for a bountiful harvest. This kneeling ritual, a remarkable display of the animals’ training and discipline, is a deeply symbolic act that captivates both locals and visitors.