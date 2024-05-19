Businesswoman-philanthropist Kaye Tinga is new CCP president

The Cultural Center of the Philippines welcomes its new president, businesswoman and philanthropist Kaye Tinga. She will assume the duties of the presidency on 1 June, allowing her time to fully acclimate in her new role. Tinga will take responsibility for the operations of the CCP, working closely with the management.

Her presidency was approved by the CCP Board of Trustees, following the election during the board meeting on 15 May. She became part of the board after her appointment from Malacañang Palace in April. She replaced early-childhood educator Michelle Nikki Junia, who acted as president ad interim from September 2023 to March 2024.

Championing Filipino design talents, Tinga is the co-founder and co-chairperson of the Red Charity Gala, a prestigious annual event that aims to celebrate local fashion through the works of renowned Filipino designers including Dennis Lustico, Furne One, Michael Cinco, Cary Santiago, Ezra Santos, Jojie Lloren, Lesley Mobo, Chito Vijandre, Joey Samson, Rajo Laurel, and Ivarluski Aseron. The gala also raises substantial funds for charitable causes, including for the Philippine Red Cross.

A business economics graduate from the University of the Philippines Diliman, with MBA from Fordham University, she is the

co-founder and managing director of W/17, a home furnishing and accessories brand that collaborated with craftsmen from various regions across the Philippines, including from Cebu, Cavite, Pampanga, and Dumaguete. Through her leadership, her brand has been promoting local artisans, cultural skills preservation, and economic development.

Nurturing the next generation of creative talents, Tinga serves as a board member of MINT College, a business and creative arts college and senior high school that provides an innovative learning experience and empowers young people through its pioneering programs such as music business management, multimedia arts, and film and video.

Married to former Taguig mayor and congressman Freddie Tinga, and mother to four children, Tinga balances her professional and philanthropic activities with her family life, and interests in design and travel.

The CCP Board of Trustees is headed by Dr. Jaime C. Laya, with Margie Moran Floirendo and Carissa Oledan Coscolluela as vice chairs. Completing the board are real estate magnate Isidro A. Consunji, award-winning conductor Jonathan Velasco, PR maven Junie del Mundo, master light designer Felix “Monino” Duque, lawyer Gizela M. Gonzalez, and entrepreneur Marivic del Pilar.