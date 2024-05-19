Bong Go champions welfare of senior citizens during Biñan visit

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, adopted son of CALABARZON, personally assisted senior citizens at the Sports Arena in Biñan City, Laguna, on Saturday, 18 May, emphasizing the need for enhanced support for Filipino senior citizens.

Known as Mr. Malasakit, Go acknowledged their significant contributions to each family and their communities while underscoring the government's responsibility to support them, particularly those of the underprivileged. He highlighted the Filipino cultural value of caring for the elderly, stating that giving back to senior citizens is a gesture aligned with Filipino traditions.

“Salamat mga lolo at lola. Sana po yung karamihan sa inyo nasa mabuti po ang kalagayan. Alam ko na mahirap po ang inyong sitwasyon. Huwag ho kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan nyo po ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Maraming-maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat,” Go expressed in his speech.

Go also expressed his gratitude to key officials present, including Congresswoman Marlyn “Len” Alonte, Vice Governor Karen Agapay, Board Member Bong Behasa, Mayor Arman Dimaguila, and Vice Mayor Angelo “Gel” Alonte, among others, for their efforts in looking out for the welfare of their senior citizens. His visit coincided with the city’s Puto Latik Festival celebrations.

“Salamat sa mga opisyales na andito na nagmamalasakit po sa ating mga senior citizens. Parati ko pong pinapaalala sa lahat na mahalin po natin ang ating lolo’t lola. Wala po tayo sa mundong ito kundi po dahil sa kanila. At ito po yung panahon na bumawi tayo sa kanila,” emphasized Go in an interview on the same day.

“Kilala naman ang Pilipino sa pag-aalaga ng mga lolo’t lola. Hindi natin pinapabayaan ang mga lolo’t lola natin diba? Hanggang sa pagtanda nila, inaalagaan natin sila. Ito po ay isang paraan upang ipakita natin sa kanila yung pasasalamat, pagmamalasakit at pagmamahal natin sa ating mga lolo’t lola,” he continued.

During the activity, Go provided grocery packs, vitamins, masks, shirts, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 3,300 senior citizens. Meanwhile, select recipients were given bicycles, watches, shoes, and mobile phones.

Through the efforts of the local government, social pensions were distributed to qualified elderly beneficiaries.

“Hindi naman bisita si Senator Bong Go ng Biñan. Taga rito na halos yan. Everytime na may problema, bagyo, sunog, kalamidad, nandirito si Senator Bong Go. Ina-appreciate namin lagi ang kaniyang pag-bisita dito sa lungsod ng Biñan. Kaibigan na ng Biñan si Senator Bong Go,“ Mayor Dimaguila expressed.

Last, 28 February, Republic Act No. 11982, or the Amendments to the Centenarian Act, was signed into law by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. which Go co-authored and co-sponsored in the Senate. The law now includes cash gifts for Filipinos aged 80, 85, 90, and 95, amounting to P10,000 each, in addition to the existing P100,000 cash gift for centenarians.

As a member of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Go emphasized the government's commitment to recognizing and rewarding the contributions of senior citizens to Philippine society. "The amendments to the Centenarian Act reflect our dedication to honor the longevity and contributions of our elderly," Go remarked.

The law also aims to acknowledge the longevity of Filipinos living healthy and active lifestyles, expanding the benefits to include those reaching significant milestones before becoming centenarians.

Senator Go previously co-authored RA 11916, an Act Increasing the Social Pension of Indigent Senior Citizens, which amended RA 7432, the first Senior Citizens Act. "Our senior citizens deserve better support, and we are committed to ensuring their welfare through legislative measures," he added.

Furthermore, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go cited several health initiatives aimed at aiding senior citizens. These include the Malasakit Centers program, which helps reduce hospital expenses for the elderly, and the establishment of Super Health Centers to bring basic health services closer to Filipinos.

"Through these initiatives, we aim to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for our senior citizens," Go stated. "Our commitment to their well-being is unwavering, and we will continue to push for measures that uplift their quality of life."

Since the Malasakit Centers program began in 2018, Go has remained dedicated to simplifying medical assistance for poor patients nationwide.

The 165 Malasakit Centers, including those at Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz and San Pablo City General Hospital have been pivotal in reducing barriers to healthcare access. This initiative ensures that Filipinos can receive medical assistance by alleviating costs.

According to the Department of Health, the program has aided approximately ten million Filipinos. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

Moreover, Senator Go continues to advocate for establishing more Super Health Centers nationwide, including 13 in the province. These centers are envisioned to serve as primary care facilities, offering a comprehensive range of basic health services to communities, particularly in underserved areas.

“Minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito kung ano po kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako po ang inyong Senator kuya Bong Go patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos,” Mr. Malasakit ended.

On the same day, the senator attended the inauguration of the city’s Super Health Center and assisted displaced workers. Later, he traveled to Davao City to attend the Vice Mayors’ League of the Philippines - Batangas Chapter Seminar.