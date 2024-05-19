Asian cycling body honors Tolentino

Philippine Olympic Committee president and Philcycling chief Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino will receive the 2024 Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Merit Award during the continental body’s Congress next month in Kazakhstan.

ACC secretary-general Onkar Singh informed Tolentino of the award in a correspondence dated 16 May.

“The Executive Committee of the Asian Cycling Confederation has decided to confer the 2024 ACC Merit Award for your exemplary service towards the development of the sport of cycling in your region,” Singh said in his letter.

“I feel honored,” said Tolentino, who was first elected president of the PhilCycling in 2008.

The ACC Congress is scheduled on 6 June at the Hotel Kazakhstan in Almaty.

Under Tolentino’s watch at PhilCycling, Daniel Caluag raced in men’s BMX racing at the London 2012 Olympics and two years later in the Incheon 2014 Asian Games won for the country it’s one and only gold medal.

Tolentino was also responsible for the county’s only International Cycling Union-standard BMX racing track in Tagaytay City which hosted the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and the 2023 ACC Asian championships.