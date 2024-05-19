AP Bren partners with Saudi Esports org ahead of MPL Playoffs

AP Bren has forged a partnership with Saudi Arabia-based Esports organization Team Falcons ahead of MPL Season 13 Playoffs.

AP Bren, the defending MPL PH champion and two-time M-Series world champion, announced the partnership today on its official Facebook page.

"We are excited to soar to new heights with this new partnership and are thrilled to join forces with Team Falcons in uniting passion and skill in the world of esports," AP Bren wrote.

According to AP Bren Director Jab Escutin, the partnership was made to provide key support to the team's campaign this year.

"It’s basically a partnership to strengthen our MLBB team’s push for this year's major tournaments," Escutin told DAILY TRIBUNE.

"They will share resources and provide support as needed."

AP Bren is scheduled to have its first match in the Playoffs on Thursday, 23 May, against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.