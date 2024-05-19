VIDEOS

3 INDIAN NAVY SHIPS ARRIVE IN MANILA

WATCH: Three Indian Navy vessels arrived in Manila on Sunday, 19 May 2024, for a three day good-will visit in the country until 22 May. Indian Navy head of mission, Rear Admiral Rajesh Khandhar, said they will engage in a "wide range of professional interactions" with their Filipino counterparts. Among these engagements include Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) sessions, sports fixtures, cross-deck visits, cultural visits, and collaborative community outreach programs, as well as Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) at sea. The three Indian Navy ships — INS Délhi (a guided missile destroyer), INS Shakti (Fleet Tanker), and INS Kiltan (an ASW corvette) — are part of the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy based in Visakhapatna. | via Lade Jean Kabagani