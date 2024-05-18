Zverev arranges final duel vs Jarry

ROME, Italy (AFP) — Germany’s Alexander Zverev tied compatriot Boris Becker’s record by reaching an 11th Masters final when he ended the Rome Open giant-killing run of Alejandro Tabilo to set-up a title showdown against Nicolas Jarry.

World No. 5 Zverev, who lifted the Rome trophy in 2017, battled back to see off Tabilo 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to tie Becker’s record for the most Masters finals by a German since the series began in 1990.

Third seed Zverev looked like he would become the latest high-ranking victim of an unusual men’s tournament when he was battered in a sensational opening set.

But Zverev battled back and after coming through a tight second set his class eventually showed, making the final at the Foro Italico for the third time.

“I was just hanging on in the second set. I brought my energy up. I was really just hanging on and waiting and the patience was kind of good today,” Zverev said on court.

“He hit me off the court in the first set and I did not play well at all, but he was a big reason why. He gave me no rhythm and I am happy I turned it around in the tie-break and ran away in the third set.”

Tabilo’s run to the last four had become one of the stories of a tournament which was shed of a host of top men players either to pre-event injuries or shock early eliminations.

The 26-year-old Chilean had defeated world number one Novak Djokovic in the third round and the 32nd-ranked player showed little fear of Zverev until he began to play more passively in the second set tie-break.

Zverev will be a big favorite to win Sunday’s championship match when he faces Tabilo’s countryman Jarry, who won his first Masters 1000 semi-final against Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3.

Jarry is guaranteed to move up to a career-high No. 17 in the world rankings after reaching his seventh ATP final.