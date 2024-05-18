‘Tree of Life’ reopens to the public

Robinsons Naga’s Tree of Life is back and it’s brighter than ever.

The world-class installation was first unveiled in 2018, making history as the first digital installation by Jefre in the country, and the first permanent installation featuring 3D projection mapping in any mall.

The Filipino-American artist, whose real name is Jefre Figueras Manuel, designed the 15-meter fiberglass sculpture. Known for larger-than-life works of art, Jefre is also the artist behind The Victor, the Philippines’ tallest multimedia sculpture, which can be found at Robinsons Land’s Bridgetowne.

In creating Tree of Life, Jefre was inspired by Bicol’s beloved gabi (taro) leaf, which is used in everyday cooking in the region. “I was looking at the landscape in Naga and I saw that the taro leaf was a staple to the community,” he said.

Tree of Life reopened to the public on 6 May. It now shines brighter at 26,000 lumens. The two-story sculpture wows viewers as it transforms with the use of projections. Shoppers can immerse themselves in a diverse array of visual spectacles, from spinning planets and galaxies to enchanting fairytale landscapes, promising to ignite the imagination. 3D Mapping shows happen daily from 6 to 9 p.m.

“It’s almost like a symbol of what the city of Naga is all about in terms of the morals and values,” Jefre said. “The central story is really about this idea of the root that we plant in the community.”