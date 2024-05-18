Transport group LTOP seeks empowered, educated drivers

The Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators ng Pilipinas (LTOP) is advocating for two key changes to improve the public transportation sector: Including transport regulations in the Department of Education (DepEd) curriculum and providing insurance for Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) drivers.

“For our drivers to be called true professionals, the DepEd should grant our request for the inclusion of transport regulation in the current curriculum,” said LTOP National President Orlando Marquez in a Friday interview. “Even though PUV drivers have professional licenses, their knowledge compared to other professionals is lacking.”

Marquez expressed belief that a knowledge gap contributes to the high number of road accidents in the Philippines, citing data that transport accidents caused 1.8 percent of deaths in the country between January and September 2023.

“The Department of Health says road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death worldwide for young people,” Marquez added, highlighting the urgency of the issue.

In addition to education, LTOP is requesting driver insurance coverage beyond just the vehicles and passengers. “I feel sorry for drivers who have heart attacks, heat strokes, or die while driving. They can’t even afford a coffin. The majority of our drivers don’t have insurance,” Marquez lamented.

While not against the Marcos Jr. administration’s plan for public transport modernization, Marquez expressed concern for operators and drivers who cannot afford new vehicles under the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP). He emphasized the lack of government budget to assist those affected by the program.

Marquez also pointed to the growing number of motorcycles on the road, attributing it partly to the decrease in jeepney ridership caused by the pandemic and the rise of motorcycle taxis like Angkas, Joy Ride and MoveIt. He believed this trend worsens traffic congestion.

The LTOP leader stressed their support for modernization, but called for a law that protects taxes collected from the public transport sector.

“These funds can be used to help the sector during the PUVMP implementation,” he explained. “Countries like Korea, Singapore, and Thailand use such taxes to fund their modernization programs.”

Marquez’s concerns echoed those of business groups like the Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

These groups have urged the President to reconsider the PUVMP, citing the high cost of modern jeepneys and the forced consolidation of franchises, which they believe goes against the spirit of cooperativism.