The Netherlands’ Queen Maxima for financial talks in Phl

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands will be visiting the Philippines next week as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).

From 21 to 23 May Queen Máxima will join Philippine officials and businesses in discussing ways to speed up financial inclusion and digitalization of banking services in the country.

“The visit will focus on advancing key foundational building blocks for financial inclusion—including connectivity, digital identification, and digital payments,” the UNSGSA office said in a statement on its official website.

Economic and climate-related issues

It added that Queen Máxima will be sharing insights on economic and climate-related issues among Filipinos.

“The primary financial worry for 42 percent of adults is covering medical costs in the event of a serious illness or accident, followed by concerns over managing monthly expenses (24 percent) and securing funds for old age (17 percent),” the UNSGSA said.

Queen Máxima last visited the country in 2015.

Her agenda for next week includes talks with a fisherfolk community to learn about the creative ways residents accomplish their financial needs.

“The Special Advocate will also learn about a tech-enabled platform that empowers small sari-sari store owners to grow their businesses, digitize their operations, and integrate into larger supply chains,” the UNSGSA said.

Filipino women

Apart from these, Queen Máxima will listen to a group of Filipino women about the benefits and challenges of using the latest financial tools available in the country.

Some of her time will also be spent at the Ateneo de Manila University to see the Southeast Asia Center for Digital Public Infrastructure.

It was created by Co-Develop, a global non-profit fund that invests in digital technologies which allow data-sharing and interoperable systems between governments and private firms.

Queen Máxima is also set to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr.

Likewise, she will discuss financial inclusion with Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa.