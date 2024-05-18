Slaughter sits out game

New Manila SV Batang Sampaloc recruit Greg Slaughter vows to be ready when his number gets called in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

The former Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka center said after the Stars’ 90-76 win over Valenzuela at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila last Friday that he is preparing to see action.

Slaughter sat out the entire game as Carl Bryan Cruz led the team with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

“I just got on Monday. So, just getting along with the team, you know, they’ve been going on since March,” Slaughter said.

“So, as soon as I’m ready, as soon as we’re ready, I’m probably in it.”

The seven-footer, the No.1 pick of the 2013 Philippine Basketball Association Draft, said he is likewise adjusting well to the hot and humid weather conditions.

Fellow center Rabeh Al-Hussaini said that his former Ateneo de Manila University teammate is doing well in training and giving them a hard time in practice.

“It’s a big upgrade in our practices because our bigs were challenged when he arrived. It’s a good sign but also at the same time, we welcome him,” Al-Hussaini said.