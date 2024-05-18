NPC joins PBBM bandwagon

The coalition backing President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos has significantly grown following the forging of an alliance of his party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), with the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC) ahead of the 2025 national and local elections.

The signing of the pact late Saturday in Makati City came two weeks after the Marcos-led PFP united with Lakas-CMD, the most dominant bloc in the House of Representatives led by his cousin Speaker Martin Romualdez.

NPC chairperson Vicente “Tito” Sotto said the alliance with PFP will foster cooperation and robust support for Marcos, taking into consideration the party’s 4,000 members, 1,910 of whom are incumbent public officials.

NPC has five members in the Senate and 38 in the House.

“Historically, the NPC has always been supportive of the elected President,” the former senator said.

“With urgency, we continue to push for unity among the leaders of our great nation. With that in mind, our party will heed the call of the PFP,” Sotto said.

Both Marcos and Sotto were present during the signing of “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas.”

Earlier this month, the Nacionalista Party, Marcos’ former bloc before joining PFP in October 2021, also welcomed the President’s invitation to ally with his current party.

Romualdez earlier said that they will leave the door open for potential collaborations with other political parties.