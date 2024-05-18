Navy installs Roy Trinidad as new Naval Inspector General

The Philippine Navy has installed Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad as the new Naval Inspector General.

In assuming his new post, Trinidad will continue to serve as the concurrent Philippine Fleet deputy commander and navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Navy Flag Officer In Command, Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., said he is optimistic that Trinidad will be able to maintain “and even surpass the upward trajectory” of the Office of the Naval Inspector General (OTNIG)’s performance set by his predecessors.”

“Commodore Trinidad is known for his strategic vision, diplomatic acumen, and operational expertise, which I’m sure will be of great use in his new role within the Navy,” Adaci said on Saturday.

Trinidad replaced Navy Capt. Francisco Cacho, who held the post in an acting capacity, following the untimely demise of Marine Major Gen. Jonas Lumawag.

Meanwhile, Adaci touted Cacho for managing the effective implementation of OTNIG’s activities over the past two months.

He, likewise, reflected on the legacy of Lumawag, whom he described to be known for his fearless leadership, challenging the status quo, and pushing boundaries to drive change.

“Though MGen. Lumawag has left us to find eternal rest with the Lord, his legacy lives on. We see his impact in the policies he helped shape, the missions he led, and the countless officers and sailors he mentored throughout his career,” said Adaci.

Trinidad, a member of the PMA “Sambisig” Class of 1991, is a distinguished naval leader specializing in surface warfare, naval special warfare operations, and naval intelligence.

The Naval Inspector General is one of the most valuable advisers of the FOIC, providing crucial insights into the current status, performance, challenges, and issues facing the Philippine Navy.

Additionally, the Naval Inspector General identifies strategies to address deficiencies within the Navy systems and enhance the functionality of the PN’s various units and offices.