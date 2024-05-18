Montalban : Where Culture and adventure come together

Culture and adventure, set in the backdrop of Mother nature, came together as the town of Montalban, Rizal celebrated its event-filled 153rd municipal founding anniversary.

Themed “Makasaysayang Bayan; Makabagong Karanasan, Silayan Bagong Montalban,” the monthlong Montalban Festival is a thrilling mixture of legend, nature-oriented adventures, indigenous culture, rhythmic beats, and exciting road and food trips.

“From showcasing our rich cultural heritage to embracing the spirit of unity and camaraderie, this year’s festivities is arguably the most memorable celebration in recent years as we embarked in new activities,” said municipal Mayor Ronnie Evangelista.

Daily activities included the Agri-Trade Tourism Fair, which showcased local agricultural produce from the upland villages, and the nightly Music & Busking in the Park with home-grown musical and entertainment talents.

Action picked up with adrenaline-pumping events of the Grand Off-Road Adventure Fest held at the Pamitinan Protected Landscape, which covered mountain biking, trail running, hiking, and paramotor sky flying. Montalban is a favorite spot for rugged recreation because of its proximity to Metro Manila, its mountainous topography and panoramic views.

Other fringe adventure sports included the Canicross Offroad, Open Martial Arts Tournament, and the Run Against Illegal Drugs Color-RAID.

The town’s heritage spots took centerstage with the unveiling of the National Museum’s Important Cultural Property marker at the Wawa Dam Complex, and the National Historical Commission markers for the Battle of Mt. Puray and the Gobierno Departamental Del Centro De Luzon.

The iconic Wawa Dam, an American-era reservoir, is the core of the Pamitinan Protected Landscape, which is home to the legend of Filipino giant Bernardo Carpio, and whose cave is the site of the Katipunan movement’s first declaration of independence from Spain on 12 April 1895 led by Andres Bonifacio.

Mt. Puray is the site of a significant battle of the Philippine Revolution in 14 June 1897 when Filipino freedom fighters led by Generals Emilio Aguinaldo and Licerio Geronimo defeated a much bigger Spanish force. The mountain village also served as the headquarters of the Departmental Government of Central Luzon which oversaw the revolutionary organizations in Manila, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija and Morong provinces.

The municipal government also premiered a video documentary on the Battle of Mt. Puray which will be an educational tool in reliving the glory of the forgotten victory of the Filipinos.

As part of its reviving its culinary culture, the town also held the Heirloom “Himagas” Cooking Contest to help mainstream the time-honored native delicacies which are slowly vanishing.

Capping the festivities was the Pasayo, the Grand Parade, which displayed the floats and effigies of mythological giant Bernardo Carpio, and the street dance competition depicting the town’s legends, traditions and historic events.

“Beyond the festival, tourists and adventurers can continue to visit Montalban to conquer its mountains, bathe in its cool rivers and waterfalls, immerse with the Dumagat tribal communities, and feel the thrill of an inexpensive getaway just at the doorstep of Metro Manila,” Evangelista concluded.

Montalban was established as a pueblo in 1871 as part of the Spanish-era Manila province and was later included in 1901 into the newly-created Rizal province, and reorganized as a municipality in 1909. It was renamed “Rodriguez” in 1982 after Sen. Eulogio “Amang” Rodriguez Sr., one of its most illustrious sons, but reverted to its old name in 2022.

Follow Montalban Municipal Tourism and Cultural Affairs on Facebook for information on the town’s attractions and events.