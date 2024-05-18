Modern tapestries

The opening for Josephine “Jing” Turalba’s solo show Click•Share•Tag at Salcedo Auctions drew Manila’s stylish set — from the worlds of design, society and art, of course.
Jing navigates those circles effortlessly as the wife of Architect Antonio “Toti” Turalba (president and CEO of Active Group Inc.) and as an accomplished professional whose career includes a successful 18-year run as a jewelry designer, as well as her concurrent present work as director for PWU’s Art-Based Research and as a multimedia artist.
Creatives present that night were drawn to the craft component of Jing’s fab tapestries, which are reconstructions of her own memories made from bits and pieces of leather.
Among them, Hong Kong-based interior designer JJ Acuña, designers Randy Ortiz, Zarah Juan, Jor-el Espina, Claire Barberis and Arnel Papa, style icon Liza Ilarde, fashion personality Bebeth Timbol and interior decorator Ram Lopez Bucoy.
Spotted on opening night were Manila society’s lovely ladies: Margie Duavit, Gina Llamas, Ana de Villa Singson, Marion Salonga and Lolita Delgado Fansler, to name a few.
The cultural sector was represented as well with the arrival of National Museum’s director Jeremy Barns, and executive director Jorell Legaspi, MiraNila Heritage House and Library’s Petty Benitez-Johannot, and artists Ged Merino and Aze Ong.
Some gathered around the artist later that night when she demonstrated the various techniques she deploys in her art-making using discarded leather. This made me appreciate her works all the more, especially my favorite — Tambay sa Bubong. It depicts a top view of the cityscape, dense and perhaps a bit chaotic, but also full of movement and bursting with energy. Some of the roofs appear tattered, but at the same time, it also speaks of our resiliency.
If you haven’t seen this exhibition, you still have up to 25 May at Salcedo Auctions (9 a.m to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays), NEX Tower, 6786 Ayala Avenue Makati City.
For inquiries, call +63 917 107 5581 | +63 917 825 7449 | +63 917 591 2191. An online catalogue is also available via salcedoauctions.com.