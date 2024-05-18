Modern tapestries

The opening for Josephine “Jing” Turalba’s solo show Click•Share•Tag at Salcedo Auctions drew Manila’s stylish set — from the worlds of design, society and art, of course.

Jing navigates those circles effortlessly as the wife of Architect Antonio “Toti” Turalba (president and CEO of Active Group Inc.) and as an accomplished professional whose career includes a successful 18-year run as a jewelry designer, as well as her concurrent present work as director for PWU’s Art-Based Research and as a multimedia artist.

Creatives present that night were drawn to the craft component of Jing’s fab tapestries, which are reconstructions of her own memories made from bits and pieces of leather.

Among them, Hong Kong-based interior designer JJ Acuña, designers Randy Ortiz, Zarah Juan, Jor-el Espina, Claire Barberis and Arnel Papa, style icon Liza Ilarde, fashion personality Bebeth Timbol and interior decorator Ram Lopez Bucoy.