Mega Sardines now owns Jimm’s Coffee

Jimms Coffee Mix of Goldshine Pharmaceuticals owned by Jaime Serato, is now under the control of sardine-maker Mega Prime Foods Inc. (MPFI).

The milestone agreement adds Jimm’s Coffee Mix products to Mega Prime Food’s expansive portfolio.

In a statement released by MPFI on Friday, the latter said that its acquisition of Jimms Coffee Mix is the company’s first foray into the powdered drinks category.

Pride to Filipinos worldwide

The development, part of MPFI’s growth ambition for the next five years, is a testament to Mega Prime Food’s purpose of creating brands that bring pride to Filipinos worldwide, said Marvin Tiu Lim, chief growth and development officer of MPFI.

“Jimm’s Coffee Mix’s legacy of helping Filipinos achieve their health and wellness goals resonates deeply with our purpose at Mega Prime Foods,” Tiu said.

“Our family of brands has continued to grow through the vast network of Mega Prime Foods. And like our other brands, we hope to have Jimm’s Coffee Mix in every home,” he added.

The move includes the total portfolio of Jimm’s Coffee Mix, including its manufacturing arm, equipment, and products in development.

Blaze new trails

“We are excited about the possibilities it presents for our brand and our people. This is a wonderful opportunity for growth and collaboration. We’re confident that Mega Prime Foods will blaze new trails for Jimm’s Coffee Mix,” stated Jaime Serato, chairman and president of GPI.

The wholly-owned Filipino Jimm’s Coffee brand with a 30-year legacy of excellence and innovation is also known for providing added ingredients such as ginseng, agaricus mushroom and Korean ginseng, that have health benefits.

MPFI,the largest subsidiary of Mega Global Holdings., is the company behind Mega Sardines, Mega Mackerel, Mega Tuna, Mega Prime and Primo Sparkling Juice.