Manila disaster office gears up for rainy season

LOOK: Personnel from the Manila Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) prepare first-response equipment at their headquarters in Quirino Avenue, Manila, on 18 May 2024, in anticipation of the upcoming rainy season. According to a representative from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), local governments are ready to address the potential impacts of La Niña. | via John Louie Abrina