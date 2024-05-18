LTFRB: Invalid franchises basis for apprehension

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is moving forward with apprehensions of jeepney drivers who haven’t joined the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP), despite claims from transport group PISTON that they shouldn’t be considered “colorum.”

PISTON National President Mody Floranda argued that their franchises simply haven’t been renewed, and they haven’t received any official summons regarding the PUVMP.

However, LTFRB chair Teofilo Guadiz III maintained that failure to consolidate into cooperatives or corporations renders their franchises invalid.

“We already issued several [summons],” Guadiz said. “Even without any notice, they are still colorum because they failed to consolidate.”

The grace period for joining the PUVMP has ended, and the LTFRB is now authorized to apprehend non-compliant drivers, Guadiz.

Apprehended drivers face a one-year suspension, a P50,000 fine for their vehicle, and a 30-day impoundment.

According to Guadiz, there are approximately 1,900 unconsolidated jeepneys in Metro Manila alone.

While the nationwide compliance rate for the PUVMP sits at 81.11 percent, the LTFRB is committed to ensuring full participation in the program.