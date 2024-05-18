Learning modality for K to 12 classes in Muntinlupa up to school heads

The decision to learning modality for Kindergarten to Grade 12 classes on 20 May to 25 May is up to their respective school heads, according to Muntinlupa's School Division Office (SDO)

In an advisory, SDO-Muntinlupa said that classes modality will be based on the instructions and discretion of their respective school principals.

In the past few weeks, K to 12 classes in Muntinlupa have shifted to blended learning as the city experienced intense heat.

The temperature in the area has reached 42 degrees Celsius, which the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Service Administration (PAGASA) classify as "dangerous".

Learners using the Alternative Learning System (ALS) are advised to contact their teachers regarding the learning modality that they will be using.

Meanwhile, classes in private schools remain subject to the discretion of their school heads.