Inang Magayon festival

The first of May in the olden times refers to the first day of the season of spring where flowers abode. Here in the Philippines it is a time to offer flowers to the Blessed Mother.

In Bicolandia, where four canonically crowned Marian Images (Our Lady of Peñafrancia in Naga; Our Lady of Salvation in Joroan; Our Lady of The Pillar in Libmanan and Our Lady of the Candles in Paracale) reside, one can say that Bicol has a solid faith and relationship to the Mother of God.

In our exclusive interview to Fr. Joseph Solando, rector and parish priest of The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Salvation and the proponent of Inang Magayon, the festival consists of the trilogy of Marian Events: The Grand Maritime Procession; The Grand Marian Procession; The Grand Aurora.