House lauded for Medical Act changes

A core group of the affected 21 medical schools in the country lauded the House of Representatives for approving a crucial provision of House Bill 10145 or “An Act Providing For A Philippine Medical Act, Repealing For The Purpose Republic Act 2382, as amended, otherwise known as the Medical Act of 1959,” allowing for the registration of foreign medical graduates of Philippine medical schools.

“The Acts in Congress in recognizing the need to revamp the old Medical Act of 1959 is indeed laudable and very timely,” Atty. Julito D. Vitriolo, the group’s principal legal and technical consultant, told the DAILY TRIBUNE in an interview on Saturday.

“The approved amendments in the House of Representatives is long overdue. It’s about time the government, through the executive and legislative branches, adjust the demands of globalization so that the Philippines can attract more foreign students, representing also foreign direct investments, which is consistent to the thrust of the present administration to increase the level of investments in the country,” Vitriolo, a former executive director of the Commission on Higher Education, added.

Vitriolo is also hoping that the government’s executive branch will fully support the influx of foreign students, especially those looking at the Philippines as an education destination.

“We would like to maintain our status in medical education. We should look at it [influx of foreign students] in a positive way because we benefit from these Indian medical students,” he said.

“So, here, it only shows that the government is responding, and this will encourage more foreign medical students to study in the Philippines. This is good for the country,” he added.