Hospitals defy Anti-Deposit Law

Recently, numerous complaints against hospitals — one of which is of illegal detention against the ACE Medical Center in Valenzuela City — have been in the limelight courtesy of a hearing by that city’s mayor, Wes Gatchalian.

Of course, it is public knowledge that many poor victims and their families can swear to heaven of the hardships, difficulties, and mental and emotional torture they must endure when dealing with hospital owners and their administrations.

Certainly, the story we heard in the Gatchalian hearing regarding ACE hospital (Allied Care Experts) appears to be the norm in hospital operations in this country. There could be a very few exceptions but I need help in finding even one hospital that is not into inhuman or non-civic oriented practices.

ACE isn’t small. If you don’t know it, there are about 30 ACE medical centers nationwide. Patients and their family members complain of illegal detention, grave coercion and non-release of death certificates, among other things, due to the non-settlement of hospital bills. ACE has denied the accusations, but who would you believe — the victim or ACE?

Whether or not Mayor Gatchalian will order the closure of Ace Medical Center-Valenzuela is uncertain as we go to press. In the meantime, we will gather more information on ACE and other medical centers across the land in our effort to disprove the observation that not all hospitals are created equal, meaning, that some are greedy and some are not.

In Tagum City, a man who was bitten by a snake or scorpion died three days after he was refused medical attention by hospital officials for failing to make a deposit.

The common demand of a cash deposit by hospitals is a violation of the law. Republic Act 10932, or the Anti-Hospital Deposit Law, clearly states that IT IS UNLAWFUL TO REQUEST, SOLICIT, DEMAND OR ACCEPT A DEPOSIT OR ADVANCE PAYMENT AS A PREREQUISITE not only for confinement or medical treatment but also for administering basic emergency care. That’s clearer than the fireball or sunlight in an oven hot day.

But which Philippine hospital is complying with this Anti-Hospital Deposit Law? Are there any? Give me an answer because in my experience, I will say NONE.

Recently, I was confined for a medical concern at Makati Medical Center (MMC), a facility belonging to the MVP Group. Also, my partner just last week was confined for a surgical procedure at Medical Center Muntinlupa Inc. (MCMI). The first thing these medical centers demanded from us before confinement was cash deposits amounting to six figures.

The hospital administrations of the above cited hospitals wouldn’t move unless they had the thousands in bills assured to fill their pockets. What makes the hospitals violate the law with impunity is that most of us do not bother to complain or seek legal or administrative redress. It’s our fault in the real sense since the law is on our side.

The victims, like with most Pinoys, adopt a liberal attitude, accept the illegal demand which manifests our low level of civic consciousness. We don’t assert our rights. So because of our attitude towards the wrong and illegal act of hospitals, this makes the unlawful practice the norm.

Indeed, this demand for a deposit by hospitals is like a chronic ailment or a chronic malady. It’s the common complaint we hear from patients and their families. They cry for mercy from hospital managements demanding a deposit. These victims should instead file cases in court (in our case, we instructed our lawyers to prepare a complaint against MCMI for demanding a deposit from us) because our laws are clear — that a demand for a deposit is a patently illegal act according to RA 10932.

Why should we cry for mercy from people with minimal or no human sensitivity or concern, who are anesthesized by money?

Next week, we will continue this narrative and, in Part 2, we will focus on what we believe is an issue of medical malpractice committed against a former PTV4 GM by MCMI. That aside from the seeming rogue behavior of Dr. Uriel S. Halum, president of MMC, and a complaint for violation of RA 10932.

