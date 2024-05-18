Go primed for 2nd crown at Villamor

Buoyed by a strong joint runner-up finish in Japan, Lloyd Go is gearing up for a shot at a second Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) victory as he joins the competitive field in the ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters starting Tuesday at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay.

Go, who nailed his first PGT win at Palos Verdes last March with a commanding four-stroke victory, has since made impressive strides on the international stage.

His notable performance in the ABEMA Tour’s I Golf Shaper Challenge in Fukuoka last April, where he tied for second place, and a tied for 32nd effort in Japan Golf Tour’s For The Players By The Players tournament last week, highlight his peak form and readiness to compete.

The P2 million Phiiippine Masters marks the fourth leg of this year’s 10-stage circuit, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., and Go’s recent achievements make him one of the top contenders in the 72-hole championship.

Jhonnel Ababa, the reigning PGT Order of Merit champion, also enters the event with confidence after a dramatic victory over Guido van der Valk and Joenard Rates last year. Ababa’s triumph in the opening leg of this year’s Tour in Apo, Davao, sets him up as a formidable opponent.

Clyde Mondilla, who emerged victorious in the Tour’s third stop at Caliraya Springs last April, is also in excellent form following a recent stint in Japan, while Tony Lascuña, winner of the 2022 ICTSI Villamor Match Play Championship, likewise aims for a second win in the season after capturing the TCC Invitational crown last January.