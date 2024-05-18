Go cites role of emergency healthcare infrastructure

The office of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Friday visited the newly inaugurated trauma building at Baguio General Hospital (BGH) in Baguio City, a vital development in healthcare that promises enhanced emergency services for the community.

The project, spearheaded by chair of the Committee on Finance Senator Sonny Angara with the support of Go, vice chair of the Committee on Finance and chair of the Committee on Health, features enhancements to the medical facilities crucial for trauma care.

Go emphasized the government’s commitment to improving healthcare services across the Philippines in his speech read by his media relations officer, Mr. Leo Palo III.

“Now is the time to really invest in our healthcare system,” Go stated.

He also expressed profound gratitude to medical frontliners, recognizing their heroic efforts over the past years in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For me and the rest of the country, you are all heroes. Fighting Covid-19 for more than two years is not an easy undertaking. Maraming salamat po,” he said.

Baguio City, known for its tourist influx and geographic elevation, faces unique healthcare demands, especially during peak travel seasons when accidents and medical emergencies spike. The region’s cooler climate and high altitude also present specific health challenges that necessitate rapid and specialized medical responses, which the new trauma center is equipped to provide.

Go also Thursday attended the 9th Annual National Conference of the Philippine Association of Local Government Accountants Inc. at CAP-John Hay Trade and Cultural Center in Baguio City.

The event, themed “Empowering Fiscal Resilience: Innovations in Local Government Accounting,” brought together more than a thousand public accounting professionals nationwide to discuss advancements and challenges in the field of local government accounting.