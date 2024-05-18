Espejo gets comfy with new role

Decorated spiker Marck Espejo is comfortable being a role player as the Alas Men prepare for the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation Challenger Cup set 2 to 9 June in Bahrain.

Espejo told reporters in an interview during the new monicker reveal of the Philippine men’s and women’s volleyball team on Wednesday that he is happy to take the back seat as he recognizes the capacity of his high-caliber teammates.

“I’ll help by becoming a role player and through leadership inside and outside the court,” Espejo said.

“I can’t say that I’m a 100 percent healthy. I’m sure there are a lot of players from different clubs and in college that are above me.”

Joining Espejo in Alas Men are Bryan Bagunas and Jau Umandal, his co-stars in the men’s national team that finished second in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games indoor volleyball tournament in Manila.

Espejo achieved his first title as a professional with Incheon Korean Air Jumbos in the Korean V.League in April following his stint in Japan, Bahrain and Thailand.

Bagunas also won his second title abroad last month with his team WinStreak in the Top Volleyball League in Taiwan before returning home to steer Cignal HD Spikers to winning a championship in the recently concluded 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference.

Also included in the squad are recently crowned University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament champions Jade Disquitado, Nico Almendras, Owa Retamar, Rwenzmel Taguibolos, and Choi Diao from National University and their former teammates Leo Ordiales and Joseph Bello.

UAAP Season 86 Most Valuable Player Josh Ybanez and Sherwin Umandal from University of Santo Tomas are also on the team alongside De La Salle University’s Noel Kampton and Menard Guerrero.

Cignal skippers JP Bugaoan, Mark Calado, Lloyd Josafat, Vince Lorenzo, National Collegiate Athletic Association players Adrian Villados and Louie Ramirez make up the squad.

Alas Men will be mentored by Brazilian coach Sergio Veloso, while ex-national coaches Dante Alinsunurin and Odjie Mamon will be his deputies.