DTI, Qatari milk producer discusses Phl investment

Known Qatari milk brand Baladna is being enticed by Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual to explore investing in the Philippines. If realized, a move is seen to help avert the country’s reliance on milk exports from other countries.

On Thursday, Pascual met with officials of Qatari firm Baladna to discuss their potential investment in establishing a large-scale, fully integrated dairy facility in the Philippines, which aligns with the country’s pursuit of self-sufficiency in food and milk production.

“The Philippine government stands ready to support Baladna to realize its planned investments in the country,” Pascual stated.

Whole-of-government approach

“Through a whole- of-government approach, the DTI and the Board of Investments are ready to facilitate business-to-business meetings and introductions to potential joint venture partners for Baladna. Additionally, the Department of Agriculture (DA) is actively identifying suitable locations for the proposed dairy facilities,” added the DTI secretary.

Baladna is a trusted milk, dairy, juice, and food brand in Qatar known for its progressive product research and innovation aimed at a healthier and more sustainable future, and with a commitment to bringing fresh and nutritious food choices to consumers.

Strategic partnerships

As part of its contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Baladna has extended its expertise and resources to countries like Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Algeria and the Philippines through strategic partnerships and knowledge sharing.

Pascual, during the meeting with Baladna, also underscored the substantial demand for dairy products in the Philippines, with imports nearing P3 billion.

Addressing this demand while supporting local production is a key priority for the current administration, according to the DTI secretary.

To further bolster the dairy sector, the delegation outlined regulatory support for labeling fresh milk, UHT (ultra-high temperature processing) milk, and imported frozen milk concentrate, emphasizing the clear definitions provided by the Philippine National Standard (PNS).

Mislabeling

Recognizing concerns about mislabeling raised in the Philippine National Dairy Roadmap 2020-2025, the National Dairy Authority and the Food and Drug Administration are committed to ongoing discussions and reviews of the PNS.

This collaborative effort aims to ensure fair competition and protect consumers by maintaining clear and accurate labeling standards within the dairy industry.

The DTI chief also emphasized that the Department will collaborate with the DA to craft policies that create a level playing field for all milk and dairy producers in the country.