China's new policy vs. WPS trespassers 'desperate move'

China is “desperate,” said a civilian group that recently sailed to the Bajo de Masinloc to assert the country’s sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.

The Atin Ito Coalition on Saturday slammed China’s recent remarks on detaining foreigners trespassing in the South China Sea.

In a statement, Akbayan president and Atin Ito Coalition co-convenor Rafaela David said China’s threats on so-called trespassers in the WPS “are a clear indication of their desperation.”

“It is China that is trespassing in our seas,” she emphasized.

David said such threats are not only a violation of international law “but also an admission by China that our peaceful, civilian-led initiatives are effective and winning the hearts and minds of many in the global community.”

The coalition's statement came after the Chinese government issued a directive, granting its China Coast Guard (CCG) the authority to detain “for 60 days without trial” foreigners it suspects of “trespassing” in the SCS border, including the disputed WPS that it claims to be its territorial waters.

The directive, which standardizes its law enforcement procedures, was rolled out by the CCG as its house regulations on 15 May—the same day that the Atin Ito civilian group-led supply mission was launched to Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag or Scarborough Shoal).

The CCG's new maritime law enforcement power takes effect on 15 June.

Under Article 257 of the 92-page document entitled “Procedural Regulations on Administrative Law Enforcement of Coast Guard Agencies,” the CCG is allowed to detain foreigners suspected of violating entry and exit rules, persons found to be assisting others to illegally exit and enter Chinese territory, and persons having illegal residence and employment.

The document also stipulates that foreigners shall be detained for up to 30 days if further investigation is required. And if the case is complicated, the detention may be extended for up to 60 days.