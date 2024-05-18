CEB honors top Phl, int'l travel agencies

At the recent 18th Eagle Wings Awards, held at Best Western Plus, The Ivywall Hotel, and The Funny Lion in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Cebu Pacific (CEB) awarded the top-performing travel agencies.

According to CEB, each year the airline's travel agency partners are awarded with the Eagle Wings Awards, which serve as a monument to their efforts and accomplishments in helping the airline succeed.

"This is our way of thanking everyone who helped Cebu Pacific continue to soar through the skies. Let us applaud your accomplishments, celebrate your successes, and inspire one another as we continue to forge new paths and provide safe, accessible, and affordable flights for every Juan," said Alexander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer, during the award ceremony.

CEB presented awards to 60 travel agencies from its domestic and international offices.

In her message to the awardees, Arlene Tena, CEB Director for Passenger Sales and Distribution, said, "Each and every one of you played a critical role in shaping unforgettable experiences for travelers in the Philippines and beyond, at a time when exploration and discovery were valued pursuits."

As a token of the airline's appreciation, CEB gave the travel agents a tour of Palawan. The tour gave the group a chance to discover the island's breathtaking natural scenery, pristine blue waters, and lively community.

Tena also stated that their partnership and dedication have been instrumental in Cebu Pacific's success, and they are deeply grateful for their unwavering support over the years.

CEB continues to have the most extensive domestic network in the Philippines, flying to 35 local destinations. The airline also serves 24 international destinations, including direct flights from Manila, Cebu, and Clark.