Camarines Sur farmers earn over P250K from produce sales

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) reported over the weekend that eight agrarian reform cooperatives in Camarines Sur generated a total gross income of P252,278 in the first quarter of 2024.

This income resulted from their entrepreneurial endeavors, which involved selling fresh and processed agricultural products directly to consumers.

The DAR attributed this success to the farmers’ participation in various direct marketing platforms conducted by the department, like the weekly tiangge, the Tindarhan Corner and Online Store, and the new SM Sunday Market project in Naga City.

“For the first quarter of the year, the farmers directly sold processed food and freshly harvested produce to consumers at fair prices, maximizing income by eliminating middlemen and fostering sustainable relationships with buyers,” Renato C. Bequillo, provincial chief of DAR-Camarines Sur II, said.

Bequillo detailed the sources of the sales, highlighting that the regular tiangge held monthly outside the DAR Provincial Office brought in P154,098.15. Additionally, the Tindarhan Corner and Online Store, which debuted in March, collected initial sales amounting to P42,060, while the SM Sunday Market, introduced in February of this year, successfully generated P56,120 sales.

“The cooperation between the DAR, agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organizations (ARBOs), and SM Malls was key in creating these opportunities. With appropriate support, these entrepreneurial events are venues for showcasing local products, and raising awareness that ARBOs can meet community requirements and be partners for a better economy,” Bequillo added.

Aiza B. Mendez, DAR provincial chief for support services, said she is delighted with the results, which showcased both the opportunities and challenges experienced by the farmers through these direct selling platforms.

“The volume and sales that our farmers experienced speak volumes about the opportunities and challenges that we must overcome together,” Mendez remarked, expressing confidence in continued consumer support.

Well-milled rice from Dominanao Selverio Estate Irrigator & Association (DOSESIA) was the top seller. It was followed by processed foods, fresh produce, and more from groups like Balaton Farmers-Fishers Organization (BaFFOR), Lagonoy; Binanuaanan Community Agriculture Cooperative (BCA Coop.), Pili; San Antonio Agrarian Reform Organization (SARO), Bombon; Siembre Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization (SARBO), Bombon; Panicuason Farmers Association (PFA), Naga City; Sto. Niño Pili Vegetable Growers Association (SNPVGA), Pili; and Vegetable Growers Association of Libod- Tinawagan (VEGAT), Tigaon.

“This early success indicates a profitable future is possible for Filipino farmers through direct selling, bringing fresh and nutritious produce straight to consumers’ plates,” Mendez said.