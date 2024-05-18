Atthaya takes control; Bianca sinks

NEW YORK (AFP) — Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul birdied five of the last seven holes in a bogey-free seven-under par 65 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead in the LPGA Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey.

The 21-year-old, a two-time LPGA winner and four-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, is on the comeback trail after recovering from a left thumb injury, had seven birdies in all on the way to a nine-under par total of 135, which put her two shots clear of overnight leader Lee So-mi, who posted a one-under 71.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda headed a group three shots off the lead after a 68 for 138. She was joined by Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, who also carded a 68, and Japan’s Mao Saigo and Australian Gabriela Ruffels, who both shot 70.

On the other hand, Filipino Bianca Pagdanganan struggled with a two-over-par 74 to drop to a provisional share of the 34th spot following a sizzling performance in the first round.

The 26-year-old Pagdanganan, however, still has a chance to find her way back as she landed above the projected cut line by one stroke.

On the contrary, Philippine-born Yuka Saso of Japan carded a two-over-par 74 to miss the cut.

Atthaya, who started the day four shots off the lead, opened with a birdie at the first at Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey, and added another birdie at the third.

But she really heated up on the back nine, grabbing back-to-back birdies at the 12th and 13th before making three straight birdies at the 15th, 16th and 17th — all par-fours.

Atthaya said she was playing with renewed pleasure in the game after struggling “emotional-wise” on the course last year.

She found her injury absence at the beginning of the season was upsetting, but she said she now has a new perspective.

“Being able to play golf again, it’s just like ‘click’ and changed my mind,” said Atthaya, who competed early in the Chevron Championship last month in her first tournament of 2024. “Just being able to play golf it’s good enough for me.”

“Just do the best that you can do out there,” she said.

“Golf is golf. It’s not our identity.”