A rendezvous in Bolinao

One very early Tuesday morning I came in a 24-hour fastfood restaurant in Centris area near a train station in Quezon City.

I arrived first and I had to wait for the others.

Minutes passed, I received a message from a group chat: three lovely ladies were already Inside the cozy restaurant.

Two FAMAS officers Francia Cheche Conrado (president) and Cristina Aliada (treasurer) with producer-actress-educator Teresita Tolentino Pambuan later treated me to an early breakfast.

Then came director-actor Romm Burlat, the celebrator (he turned 61) who invited us to Bolinao to visit the St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly, established in 2008 and run by the Little Sisters of the Poor.

After a visit to the disadvantaged old persons, we would have a tour of some scenic spots in Bolinao, dubbed as the Boracay of Pangasinan due to its powdery white sand beaches and coconut trees planted along the coast of Patar beach in which we we were going to stay overnight in a resort there.

As I came inside a cute van I was surprised to see a lovely dog that would join us in this long nine-hour journey to the north of Luzon.

Perk, a 7-year-old dog, has been traveling with director Romm Burlat to many places in the country. He has been the source of joy for the travelers.

We had a stopover in Dagupan City for the travelers’ lunch and bought some swimwear for the beach or the falls.

It was almost 4 p.m. when we arrived at St. Joseph’s Home for the Elderly where we brought some new electric fans, which were requested by Sister Jeanne Maria, for the elderly poor. The group also made some cash donations.