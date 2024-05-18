A documentary on Pilita Corrales seven decade journey to stardom

A documentary about the veteran singer and actress Pilita Corrales is currently in its early development.

Janine Gutierrez, Pilita’s granddaughter, will co-produce the film for her Mamita.

In an Instagram post, Gutierrez said that she will be joining Chuck Gutierrez and Raymond Ang in producing the documentary.

“I’ve always felt a deep responsibility to help preserve Mamita’s amazing legacy and I hope this project becomes another way for younger generations to learn about her story — not just as a legendary performer, but as a woman who defied expectations and truly paved the way,” Gutierrez said in the post.

The ongoing documentary will be directed by Baby Ruth Villarama. She was the director of the Filipino movie documentary Sunday Beauty Queen.

The film was part of the official entries for the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Currently titled Pilita, Villarama said that the documentary will delve in the long career of the “Asia’s Queen of Songs” and in her personal life.

Despite the documentary still being developed, Pilita is currently introduced at Producer’s Network and Spotlight Asia this week at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

In 1972, Corrales has won the Tokyo Music Festival, where she earned the title “Asia’s Queen of Songs.”

The “Kapantay Ay Langit” hitmaker has produced numerous songs and albums, making her a candidate to be considered as a National Artist.