Zack Tabudlo steals hearts with ‘Feel This Way’

In a recent interview, Zack said, “Every line in ‘Feel This Way’ is based on how I felt when I met Abby, so every line is a favorite.”

What makes this release even more monumental is his collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board for the new campaign, Made in Singapore.

Zack roamed the Lion City in search of unexplored creative spaces to help find inspiration for an unfinished track he’s been working on. As it turns out, it was exactly what he needed to finish his next big hit. The music video for the single was also shot against the backdrop of Singapore’s iconic landmarks and vibrant art scene — showcasing the city’s charm and allure to a global audience.

Featuring Internet sensation Jessica Lee, the music video promises to be a visual spectacle, capturing the essence of young love and the beauty of connections made in the bustling streets of Singapore.

“Thank you all so much to all the listeners and fans of my music. Thanks for all the love and support and I hope you continue to support OPM,” Tabudlo remarked.