Wolves rip Nuggets, force rubber match

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves overwhelmed the Denver Nuggets, 115-70, on Thursday to force the defending National Basketball Association champions to a decisive Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Anthony Edwards shook off an injury scare to finish with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals as the young, hungry Timberwolves fended off elimination against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, who had won the previous three games to take charge of the best-of-seven series.

Jaden McDaniels scored 21 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Minnesota finished with a 62-43 advantage in rebounds and the Timberwolves reserves outscored the Nuggets bench 36-9.

The Nuggets will host the winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday.

“I’m super-pumped for it,” 22-year-old Edwards said of the chance to eliminate the Nuggets on their home floor.”

But McDaniels cautioned that the Nuggets would be ready as well.

“It’s not over,” McDaniels said.

“We’re just going to try to keep this intensity for the next game.”

With their backs against the wall, the Timberwolves absorbed an early punch, falling behind 9-2 before exploding for a 20-0 scoring run.

They outscored the Nuggets 31-14 in the first quarter, dominating in the paint and winning the rebounding battle 19-9.

Denver went nearly six minutes without scoring, the crowd at the Target Center in Minneapolis growing more frenzied as the Timberwolves’ lead grew.