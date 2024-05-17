Trend Micro cites AI’s ethical considerations

At the Manila stop of Trend Micro Incorporated’s Risk to Resilience World Tour 2024, the discussion wasn’t just about innovations in cybersecurity, but also the ethical considerations that come with deploying AI technologies.

David Ng, managing director for Trend Micro in Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia, detailed how the company integrates ethical standards into its deployment of generative AI technologies, particularly in securing client data.

Shannon Murphy, Trend Micro’s Global Risk and Security Strategist, addressed the dual role of AI in cybersecurity.

She emphasized the importance of continuous advancements in AI to combat evolving cyber threats. The AI Defenders vs.

Meanwhile, AI’s adversarial current environment underscores the escalating arms race in cybersecurity. As AI becomes more advanced, both defenders and adversaries will continue to innovate, making the landscape of phishing and other cyber threats increasingly complex.

Continuous advancements in AI for defense are crucial to stay ahead of AI-driven attacks, necessitating a proactive and adaptive approach to cybersecurity,

Ian Felipe, the Philippine Country Manager for Trend Micro, addressed the local implications of these technologies.

“The Philippines is just beginning to engage with advanced cybersecurity measures, and generative AI presents both an opportunity and a challenge in this journey,” Felipe noted, pointing out the potential for generative AI to transform cybersecurity practices in the country.

The briefing extensively covered how Trend Micro is leveraging generative AI to enhance cybersecurity solutions. The discussion also included how AI-driven tools within Trend Vision One are helping organizations manage the risks associated with the mass adoption of new AI technologies.