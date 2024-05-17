The Observatory breaks ground

A new era in urban living is unveiled as Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG) celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of The Observatory.
In attendance were Alfred Ty, FNG chairman; Yusuke Hirano, FNG vice chairman; Thomas Mirasol, FNG president; Masaya Hirao, FNG executive advisor; Yasuhiro Ohira, FNG Sr. management advisor; Margarita Saenz-Ressurreccion, FNG’s head of Sales; and Arch. Gilbert Berba, FNG’s head of Urban Planning & Design; with honorable guests Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr. and Vice Mayor Carmelita Abalos of Mandaluyong City.
The Observatory, located on Pioneer Street, Mandaluyong City, stands as a testament to the burgeoning relations between Federal Land, Inc. and Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. The mixed-use development, spanning 4.5 hectares, promises to redefine urban culture in Metro Manila. Its design is helmed by Nikken Sekkei Ltd., Garde Co., Ltd., Magnusson Klemencic Associates, and Pimentel, Rodriguez, Simbulan & Partners.
“At The Observatory, we envision more than just a development; we see a nest where urban lifestyles converge to nurture a thriving community. With its retail podium, eight residential towers and an office building, The Observatory will not only redefine the Mandaluyong skyline but also set a new standard for contemporary urban culture,” FNG vice chairman Yusuke Hirano said.
The first residential tower set to rise in The Observatory is Sora Tower, set for turnover by 2030. It offers a range of unit types, from cozy studios to spacious three-bedroom residences and penthouses. Each residential tower has amenities inspired by Tokyo’s vibrant Shibuya district to user-friendly features such as multi-functional sink modules, and adjustable wardrobe shelves.
The Observatory provides seamless access to major business districts like Makati, BGC, and Ortigas through well-connected routes such as EDSA and the BGC-Ortigas Link Bridge. This prime development is never more than five kilometers away from essential facilities such as medical centers, educational institutions, leisure destinations, malls and large corporate headquarters.
The Observatory symbolizes a shift towards contemporary urban experiences, offering a glimpse into the future of city living. It is poised to become a beacon of modernity and community in Metro Manila’s dynamic landscape.