The Observatory breaks ground

A new era in urban living is unveiled as Federal Land NRE Global, Inc. (FNG) celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of The Observatory.

In attendance were Alfred Ty, FNG chairman; Yusuke Hirano, FNG vice chairman; Thomas Mirasol, FNG president; Masaya Hirao, FNG executive advisor; Yasuhiro Ohira, FNG Sr. management advisor; Margarita Saenz-Ressurreccion, FNG’s head of Sales; and Arch. Gilbert Berba, FNG’s head of Urban Planning & Design; with honorable guests Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr. and Vice Mayor Carmelita Abalos of Mandaluyong City.

The Observatory, located on Pioneer Street, Mandaluyong City, stands as a testament to the burgeoning relations between Federal Land, Inc. and Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. The mixed-use development, spanning 4.5 hectares, promises to redefine urban culture in Metro Manila. Its design is helmed by Nikken Sekkei Ltd., Garde Co., Ltd., Magnusson Klemencic Associates, and Pimentel, Rodriguez, Simbulan & Partners.

“At The Observatory, we envision more than just a development; we see a nest where urban lifestyles converge to nurture a thriving community. With its retail podium, eight residential towers and an office building, The Observatory will not only redefine the Mandaluyong skyline but also set a new standard for contemporary urban culture,” FNG vice chairman Yusuke Hirano said.