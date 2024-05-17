The First Lady’s Corner: First Family greets Vinny on 27th birthday

The First Family took to social media on Friday to mark the 27th birthday of the youngest son, William Vincent Marcos, who is fondly called Vinny.

In an Instagram post, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos gushed about her son, calling him “the sweetest and most charming son any mom could have.”

The post included a heart emoji and a photo collage of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vinny.

The President took a more lighthearted approach on his social media platform.

In a video posted on Facebook, Marcos acknowledged a playful competition between Vinny and his elder brother Sandro, jokingly conceding that “on 17 May you are the favorite, okay?”

The President promised a grand celebration for Vinny’s birthday, suggesting that they gather “up north” for a fun event.

He concluded his message with a promise to “celebrate together” and “make it a good one,” followed by “I love you, son.”

Vinny, known for his preference for a private life, was born on 17 May 1997. He graduated from Oxford Brookes University in the UK and currently works as a software engineer.

Vinny’s brothers are House Senior Deputy Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” and Joseph Simon.